‘I would use my wife as...’: When Ryan Reynolds said he'd make use of wife Blake Lively as human shield ‘to protect’ their baby girl

Ryan Reynolds is a devoted father and a husband. The actor is in complete awe of his wife and four kids. The Deadpool actor never misses a chance to gush about his family and how he feels about being a dad of four. While Reynolds is all hearts and completely in love with his wife, he once made a shocking revelation. In a 2016 interview with David Letterman on the Late Late Show with David Letterman, Ryan Reynolds revealed he would use his wife Blake Lively as a human shield to protect their baby girl, as reported by BuzzFeed.

Ryan Reynolds revealed that he would use Blake Lively as a shield to protect their baby girl

As reported by BuzzFeed in 2016, Ryan Reynolds made an appearance on the Late Late Show with David Letterman, where he told David Letterman that he’d use his wife Blake Lively as a human shield to protect their child.

Ryan Reynolds, who is an extremely caring husband and father, told Letterman, "I'd take a bullet for you. I used to tell Blake. I could never love anything more than you. That is something I would say to my wife. And the instant I looked into that infant's eyes, I knew that if we were ever attacked, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby."

The Green Lantern actors Reynolds and Blake Lively welcomed their baby girl that year, just before the New Year.

Ryan Reynolds revealed he would sell one of his kids to raise funds

As reported by People, after Wrexham was dealt a big funding blow, Ryan Reynolds quipped that he would sell one of his children to fix a £20 million problem. The Hollywood actor is known for his witty approach, and it appears that he can even find the hilarious side of things after a major professional setback. One such setback will be featured in the second season of the hit docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Reynolds then asked the bearer of bad news how the situation could be saved, stating, "What is it that we can do to help see this through?" When advised that alternative sources of finance would be required, he joked, "I'll sell one of my children. I have four, and I don't even know what their names are!"

Meanwhile, Reynolds has been busy with his football team and upcoming projects Deadpool 3 and Imaginary Friends, both slated to release next year.

