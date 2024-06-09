‘I Wouldn’t Do That to My Enemy’: Kim Porter’s Father Disgusted With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Over Violent Cassie Ventura Video

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Popular music mogul Sean Diddy Combs has been in the news quite on and off with new developments regarding allegations of sexual assault and abuse cases with multiple women he has been with in the past.

On May 17, 2024, CNN released footage showing Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a hotel room. The video captures Diddy grabbing, shoving, and kicking her while she attempts to escape and calls for help. The disturbing video confirmed the allegations made by Ventura, demonstrating that Diddy may perhaps be guilty.

However, in recent news, Jake Porter, the father of the late Kim Porter, who had an on-and-off relationship with Diddy from 1994 to 2007, showed disgust at the violent Cassie Ventura video.

Jake Porter's remarks after witnessing the assault video

Speaking to Rolling Stones, Jake Porter said, “You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,”

“It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy,” he added. Although Jake said he never witnessed Combos physically hurt Kim Porter after witnessing the video, he differs in his opinion.

Jake Porter's daughter, Kim Porter, was the mother of Diddy's son, Christian, and twin daughters, Jesse and D'Lila, who were born in 1998 and 2006, respectively. She also had a son, Quincy, with the star Al B. Sure. Furthermore, Kim Porter and Diddy split up due to his alleged infidelity issues. She eventually died on November 15, 2018, after suffering from lobar pneumonia in California.

Jake Porter's view on Sean Diddy Combos

Kim Porter's father, Jake Porter, further said, 'I didn’t know he could stoop that low,' he told the outlet. 'I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.' While being asked about Diddy Combos and his daughter's relationship, he claimed that even though Kim loved Diddy Combos quite a lot, the two just could not live together under the same roof.

He then claimed, 'I think he was a very jealous person. They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean?' 'I really don’t think he has any idea what love is.'"

Later, Mr. Porter admitted that right now his only concern is his grandchildren. Meanwhile, none of Combs’ seven children have publicly spoken out about their dad’s legal woes, but Combos has previously apologized after the assault video was released. via an Instagram video.

