'I wouldn't feel good going to work...': Jennifer Aniston thanks Friends co-star for one thing that could've destroyed the cast dynamic

Jennifer Aniston reflected on a potentially damaging issue that the Friends cast faced. The cast's real-life connections were about to get jeopardized when compensation differences arose during the production of Friends season 3. Meanwhile, Friends, which lasted ten seasons, starred Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. Since it ended, the cast has stood by each other's sides for weddings, breakups, pool matches, and, most recently, an HBO special reunion.

Jennifer Aniston revealed one thing that could have destroyed their off-screen dynamic

There was one touchy issue that might have permanently changed the Friends cast's friendship, and it wasn't whether Ross and Rachel were on vacation. According to The Wall Street Journal (via TVLine), Aniston and Schwimmer began to earn more than their co-stars once the relationship between Ross and Rachel received considerable screen time in season 2.

According to Jennifer Aniston, it was the group's compensation discussions throughout Friends' 10-year run and the unity that all six cast members demonstrated during contract talks that proved vital to their friendship. Aniston told the Wall Street Journal in a story published Tuesday, "It would've destroyed us, I think, if someone was soaring financially."

Beginning with the third season of Friends, the core ensemble Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc began collectively bargained and pushed for equal pay for all six cast members.

What was the result of Jennifer Aniston’s negotiation?

The Friends cast negotiated with the makers of the show. Aniston revealed, "The negotiations were more about saying, 'We're doing equal work, and we all deserve to be compensated in the same way." She further added, "I wouldn't have felt good going to work knowing that someone else was getting 'x' amount and I was getting something greater."

Meanwhile, to keep up with their co-stars, Aniston and David Schwimmer took a salary reduction entering Season 3, and the six major cast members were rewarded equally moving forward. They earned a stunning $1 million for every episode in Seasons 9 and 10.

Matthew Perry wrote in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing that he emphasized the cast's unity and Schwimmer's outstanding generosity.

Perry wrote, "His decision forced us to look after each other during what turned out to be a slew of stressful network negotiations, and it gave us tremendous power. We owe all that we were offered to David's generosity and strong business acumen."

Friends' lasting success made the 1996 transfer particularly smart, as the ensemble continued to collaborate for another seven seasons. Furthermore, the actors' pay did not stop rising after season 3; the stars continued to receive rising sums until the series conclusion.

Friends fans should applaud Aniston and Schwimmer's choice to support their co-stars during a contract disagreement. Without their off-screen dedication to their friendships, the sitcom may not have lasted a decade and maintained its popularity.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mystery 2, which was released this year. On the other hand, Aniston will be seen in a new season of The Morning Show, which is set to release in September this year.

