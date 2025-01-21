‘I Wouldn’t Have Stayed...’: Naomi Watts Reveals To Have Almost Quit Acting Before Landing Role In THIS Movie

Noami Watts is reflecting on the early days of her career as an actress. While making an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, Watts revealed that she almost quit acting before landing the role of Diane Selwyn/Betty Elms in the 2001 movie Mulholland Drive.

In conversation with Kelly Ripa, the actress shared that she wouldn't have stayed back if she had not met the director of her breakthrough film, David Lynch. The King Kong star described the filmmaker as an "instrumental" person who managed to keep her in the US.

Recalling her initial days in the industry, the actress shared, "I wouldn't have stayed had I not met David Lynch. The chips were down; it was 10 years into flunking auditions."

She further revealed, "I was literally alienating people. I was making them uncomfortable because I was so like, 'I need a job! I need a job!' So much so that my agent at the time said, 'You're too intense. You're making people uncomfortable.' Yeah, I need a job. I'm desperate; I need to work."

Watts went on to share that Lynch called her up and asked her to come down for casting and hosted quite a unique process of selection by which she was selected.

The Ring actress stated, "He sat me down and just looked me in the eyes and asked me questions, and most of the time, I was like, 'How do I get out of your way? How do I speed this up?' [Because] I'm sure I'm not right, because I just had that programming: I'm not funny, I'm not sexy, I'm too old, I'm too this, too that. And he just saw me and was able to sort of lift these veneers."

Finally, the actress' meeting with the late filmmaker led her to play the critically acclaimed character in Mulholland Drive.

