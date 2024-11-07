'I Wouldn’t Put on Any Airs For Them': Dolly Parton Gives an Open Invite to Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids to Visit Dollywood

Dolly Parton revealed that a few months ago Princess of Wales had invited her over for tea during her visit across the pond last year, but unfortunately, it wasn't on the cards for the two to meet, thanks to the singer's hectic schedule. Well, worry not, because the fans just might see the royals hanging out with the Jolene singer sooner than expected.

The 78-year-old has extended an open invitation to Kate Middleton and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to come to her very own amusement park, in Tennessee, USA. In an interview with Closer, she said, "Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic!" Parton promised that the kids and Kate would get their money's worth if they decided to visit. She added, "The kids could go on all the rides and we would treat them like royalty!" 9 to 5 singer joked that she'd even go as far as to give her mashed potatoes to Kate, saying, "I wouldn't put on any airs for them."

She reiterated, "I would just let them enjoy what we enjoy, and I’m sure that’s the way they would want it," adding, "I would love to have those kids at Dollywood."

Back in 2023, Dolly revealed to BBC that she was invited to meet the Princess of Wales when she was touring the UK to promote her rock album but she "couldn't even go" due to her packed schedule. Though she had hoped that even though the meeting with the royal was postponed, "one of these days" she was "going to be able to get to do that."

Advertisement

Who knows, maybe this impromptu invite from the country icon herself might just be what finally makes that much-awaited meeting with Middleton and family happen.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton Reveals She Has THIS Special Duty To Perform Every Christmas Season: 'I Play...'