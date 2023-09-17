‘I wouldn't say is a really cynical character’: When Ryan Reynolds compared his Deadpool character with Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds the Canadian actor is popularly known for his role as Deadpool in a red spandex suit. Reynolds has been hailed as a potential cinematic star since his breakthrough performance in 2002's National Lampoon's Van Wilder, which nailed the actor's signature sardonic humor and charming side, but it was Deadpool that made him the star he is today. Although he has various other roles on his belt, like Green Lantern and Free Guy, Reynolds also produced his film Free Guy. The actor adores all his characters and is extremely proud of them. However, in a 2021 interview with USA Insider, Reynolds couldn’t help but compare his two characters, Deadpool and Free Guy.

Ryan Reynolds compared his Deadpool character with Free Guy

In 2021, Ryan Reynolds' film Free Guy came out. Ryan Reynolds is likely best known for his portrayal of the wisecracking, foulmouthed comic book rogue Deadpool, but in real life, he resembles a whole other wonderful guy: his joyful, goldfish-greeting Free Guy persona, dubbed, yep, Guy.

Reynolds spoke about his role in Free Guy in a 2021 interview with USA insider: "I bring a lot of myself to that; I enjoy playing a character who sees the world through the eyes of innocence and optimism. In any case, I believe we're headed in that direction for our characters these days. Looking at programs like 'Ted Lasso,' we're not embracing that type of cynical protagonist as much as we used to."

Even his most popular mercenary has a bright side. However, the actor couldn’t help but compare the two in the same interview: "Actually, Deadpool, I wouldn’t say, is a really cynical character. He's also really childish. He just tends more toward the nasty end of the spectrum than Guy."

Reynolds' happy-go-lucky bank teller in Shawn Levy's action comedy Free Guy was seemingly ordinary until he met super-cool British biker girl Molotov Girl, who discovered he's actually a background character in a video game world and learned how to be a hero.

Ryan Reynolds further revealed who his wife and kids prefer

In the same 2021 interview with USA Insider, Ryan Reynolds revealed who his kids and wife Blake Lively preferred from Free Guy. The interviewer asked him, "You play Guy as well as his super-muscular, not-so-bright upgrade, Dude. Which would your wife and daughters choose?"

Reynolds replied as he laughed, "I'm hoping they prefer me as Guy. Dude, is an unfathomable truth. There's no way I'll ever be a dude. But I did enjoy that part of the movie. Fighting my own, depending on how you look at it, the greatest or worst self is a lot of fun for me." The actor also revealed his daughters loved Detective Pikachu, as they hadn’t seen any other R-rated film of his.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married in 2012 and have four kids together: James, Inez, Betty, and another child whose name and gender have not been disclosed.

