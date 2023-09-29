‘I would've gone under in a much darker...’: Angelina Jolie on life with kids and how it changed her amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie, the magnificent actress, is widely known for her impeccable acting skills. Jolie is no stranger to making headlines, sometimes for her talents or sometimes for her high-profile relationship. Jolie had been in the headlines ever since she got into a relationship with Brad Pitt. Earlier, for her romantic and picture-perfect relationship with him, and now for their ongoing battle and divorce, which got finalized in 2019. But Jolie is looking at the bright side of life and is thankful for her kids. In a new interview with Vogue, Angelina Jolie gave everyone an insight into her life with her and Brad Pitt’s kids and how they’ve changed it.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie reveals why she cut down number of movies after 2016; ‘I don’t feel like I’ve been myself’

Angelina Jolie gives an insight into her relationship with her and Brad Pitt kids

Angelina Jolie's children have been a guiding light in her life during some difficult moments. Indeed, the Maleficent star recently revealed her parenting style with her and ex-Brad Pitt's six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Jolie said, "I think I would've gone under in a much darker way if I had not wanted to live for them. They're better than me because you want your children to be better than you. Of course, I'm the mother, and I intend to provide a safe haven and stability for children. But I'm also the one they make fun of, and I see them taking over so many different facets of my life.”

The 48-year-old reflected on how her life was transformed for the better when she adopted Maddox in 2002. She said, "I was 26 years old when I became a mother. My entire life changed. Having children saved me and showed me how to live in this world in a new way."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had one of the messiest divorces ever. The Maleficent star made comments about her life with her and Pitt’s kids while their legal battle was still on. In 2019, the judge finalized their divorce that Jolie had initiated in 2016, but the ex-couple still needed to make a settlement. Their permanent custody matter also needs to be settled.

On the other hand, the couple could get into a feud over their French vineyard estate that they had once co-owned. Pitt allegedly claimed that the sale of Jolie's portion of the property was vindictive and unlawful. She noted in her 2022 filing that she was under no obligation to sell it to him.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014 and then headed for a divorce in 2016, which was finalized in 2019.