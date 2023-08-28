'I write it down in my phone': Adele expresses desire to be mom again while dating USD 120 million sports agent

Adele is obsessed with babies! The Rolling in the Deep singer had expressed her desire to have more kids multiple times. Last year, in an interview, she revealed that it would be wonderful to have more kids. However, the singer is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old British chart-topper recently assisted two of her fans during her Las Vegas residency concert, and in the process, she shared some personal information.

ALSO READ: 'She's such a legend': Adele praises Miley Cyrus for her new song Used To Be Young, fans say 'Both are Queens'

Adele revealed the name of her possible second child

Adele approaches a fan during her event who begs the Easy on Me singer to help her choose a name for her impending kid in footage that circulated on TikTok over the weekend.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Adele told a fan, "I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down on my phone.

The fan mentioned that she is debating whether to call her child Parker or Spencer, and Adele provides some personal information, this time about her partner, Rich Paul.

Adele explained, "I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name," before settling on Spencer. She also mentions that she likes the name Ray, and the woman is taken aback when she learns that Ray is going to be her daughter's middle name.

Adele and Rich Paul initially made their relationship public in July 2021. This isn't the first time Adele has helped an eager admirer. Earlier this month, at an impromptu gender reveal during her gig, the Rolling in the Deep singer broke down in tears after disclosing that two of her fans were expecting a newborn boy.

Weekends With Adele, Adele's Las Vegas residency performance, is now running at Caesar's Palace.

Adele revealed that she wants to have more kids

During her appearance on the BBC's Desert Island Discs podcast in 2022, the singer, who is presently dating sports agent Rich Paul, shared her ambitions to have a brood.

Adele said when asked how she sees her life in ten years by broadcaster Lauren Laverne: "I definitely would like a couple more kids. It would be fantastic if we could. If not, I have Angelo. All I want is to be happy.

Adele and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, have a 10-year-old kid named Angelo. In April 2019, the couple formalized their divorce. Despite their divorce, Easy On Mesinger revealed that co-parenting with Konecki has been simpler than she expected.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Adele have tears in her eyes during her Las Vegas concert? Find out