Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen Secretly Being Dropped From Lord of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum? DEETS

Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortensen might not return as Gandalf and Aragon!

The Lord of The Rings is gearing up for another film, this time with Gollum as the main focus. The story will involve the titular characters played by McKellen and Mortensen, but the actors are oblivious to the film’s developments.

Are Ian McKellen And Viggo Mortensen not in the upcoming LOTR film?

The upcoming LOTR film Hunt For Gollum is reportedly based on a small section from JRR Tolkien’s fantasy book that creator Peter Jackson’s turn-of-the-century trilogy did not cover. Ian McKellen, who played the legendary Gandalf, and Viggo Mortensen, aka Aragorn, are apparently out of the loop about the film.

Despite the actors' willingness to reprise their roles, keeping them in the dark seems fishy! In an interview with the Times, McKellen revealed that he’d love to return as Gandalf. Last month, Mortensen spoke to GQ about his interest in returning as Aragon, stating, “I was right for it in terms of, you know, the age I am now and so forth.”

However, both actors implied that they were oblivious to the developments of the film. While McKellen said he only heard “stirrings in Tolkien land,” Mortensen said he does not know the story. “I haven’t heard. Maybe I’ll hear about it eventually,” the latter added.

What Hunt For Gollum will be about?

The film is expected to cover the story where Gandalf appoints Aragon with the task of finding out Gollum’s whereabouts after Bilbo’s encounter with the creature beneath the Misty Mountains in The Hobbit.

However, the plot details are shrouded in secrecy, which leaves the possibility of the story turning out differently than anticipated. Andy Serkis will direct the film, and Peter Jackson will produce it.

The project is currently in its early stages of development, and the scripts are written by Jackson’s producing partners, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. The announcement came with a statement release. “It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker — Gollum!” Walsh and Boyens said in the statement.