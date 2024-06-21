Ian McKellen Will Not Appear as Sir John Falstaff in Final Three Performances of Player Kings; Here's Why

Ian McKellen will no longer be performing as Sir John Fallstaff in the last three shows of his play Player Kings in London due to accidentally falling off stage. David Semark is set to take over the role while McKellen recovers.

Suffering a fall on Monday, Ian McKellen will not be able to perform in the last three shows of the West End run of Player Kings.

During his performance on Monday at Noël Coward Theatre, McKellen fell off the stage and was hospitalized. According to BBC, during a fight scene, the 85-year-old actor lost his balance and fell, resulting in the evacuation of the audience and the termination of further play.

On Thursday, however, the show’s production announced via social media that David Semark would step in and perform for him on all those remaining London dates. For his last three sets at Noël Coward Theatre as it were, he will become Sir John Falstaff while McKellen recuperates.

In addition to this, the press release stated that when the play starts its national tour in Bristol on July 3 before visiting Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle McKellen is expected to make a comeback.

Ian McKellen thanks fans for support and assures his return

The next day, in another statement where The Hobbit star thanked fans for their support and assured them that he would recover fast and completely. He also said many thanks to those who worried about his state because now he feels better; special thanks were given to doctors connected with the National Health Service (NHS) in appreciation of their help.

In his statement, McKellen said, "My injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted."

He continued, "They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work."

Player Kings is a presentation involving William Shakespeare's history plays Henry IV Parts One and Two. The theatrical production of Ian McKellen starrer began its 12-week West End run in April.

