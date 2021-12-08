Ian Somerhalder Birthday: When the actor said he'd pick his Vampire Diaries character Damon as his 'wingman'

The Vampire Diaries star, Ian Somerhalder celebrates his birthday on December 8 and as the actor turns 43, we can't help but dive back into the world of his famous character Damon Salvatore from CW's supernatural drama. Somerhalder left everyone hooked to the screens when he essayed the role of Damon from 2009 to 2017. Ian's charm as Damon worked its magic on everyone and despite his character's flaws, he became a fan-favourite character from the show.

As we celebrate Somerhalder's birthday, we take a look at the time he revealed what his The Vampire Diaries character, Damon Salvatore would actually be good or bad at. In a game of who'd you rather, Somerhalder picked between his famous characters as he answered questions about which of them could be helpful in real-life situations.

While talking to TV Guide, Ian stated that according to him, Damon would be a great "wingman." The actor confidently mentioned how Salvatore "could really turn some stuff up" when it comes to helping someone out as their wingman. On the other hand, the actor also stated that if he had to seek relationship advice, his Vampire Diaries character would be worst for it. Somerhalder said, "Damon is terrible at relationships. He's selfish."

Watch Ian Somerhalder play Who'd you rather here:

During the same game, Ian was also all praises for his character of Damon being absolutely stylish as he picked Salvatore as his choice if he were to seek advice for a red carpet look. The actor passionately reveals how Salvatore's fashion choices would mean him going to the Dior store and compelling someone to give him tuxedos. Who can say no to Damon anyway?

Over the years, there are several times that Somerhalder has opened up about his role on The Vampire diaries and at one point he also referred to it as the "job of a lifetime."

