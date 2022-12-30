Ian Tyson dies at 89 - Everything you need to know about the Four Strong Winds singer

The celebrated Canadian country music singer Ian Tyson passes away at 89. Here is all you need to know about his death and his contribution to the world of music.

Published on Dec 30, 2022
Ian Tyson
Ian Tyson passes away at 89

On Thursday, December 29, the family members of Ian Tyson confirmed through an official press release that the music icon passed away on his ranch in southern Alberta, Canada. The revered music icon has been celebrated for his contribution to the music industry and his unwavering commitment to Canada’s ranch country culture.

Ian Tyson - The cause of death

While the family stated through an official press release that Ian Tyson was 89 and died due to his “ongoing health complications,” however, they did not share any other details. Tyson has had several ongoing health issues, in fact, in 2015 he had a heart attack that required him an open-heart surgery.

About Ian Tyson

Ian Dawson Tyson, popularly known as Ian Tyson was one of the most-loved Canadian singers and songwriters who delivered a number of musical hits, including “Four Strong Winds" and "Someday Soon." He began his career when he used to perform with partner Sylvia Fricker in the famous musical duo - Ian & Sylvia.

Ian Tyson - Career Highlights

Right after his graduation, Tyson bagged a job in Toronto as a commercial artist where he performed at local clubs. In about 1959, he actually began his singing career with Sylvia Fricker. 

The Great Speckled Bird

In 1961, the beloved duo began performing a full-time musical act and three years later they got married. By 1969, they began a group called, The Great Speckled Bird. The musical duo released over 13 folk and country music albums.

The Ian Tyson Show

In 1970, Ian Tyson famously hosted a national television program, called, The Ian Tyson Show, which aired on CTV. The show aired till 1975 and was titled Nashville North for its first season. 

Country and Cowboy Music

In 1980, Ian Tyson began working with Neil MacGonigill and delivered several albums focussed on the country and cowboy niche. His famous works include Old Corrals and Sagebrush. The man popularized "Cowboyography” and was on a winning streak as he went on to deliver famous albums focused on cowboy music including, 

  • I Outgrew the Wagon (1989)
  • And Stood There Amazed (1991)
  • Eighteen Inches of Rain (1994).

Ian Tyson’s Four Strong Winds

In 2005, Ian Tyson’s Four Strong Winds was one of the biggest Canadian successes. In 2006, Ian Tyson acquired irreversible scarring to his vocal cords which led to a notable loss of his singing range. Nevertheless, he continued to deliver musical hits one of which was Yellowhead to Yellowstone and Other Love Stories released in 2008. Later, he also wrote a book in the young adult fiction genre. The book was titled La Primera: The Story of Wild Mustangs.

Ian Tyson’s Autobiography 

In 2010,  Calgary journalist Jeremy Klaszu co-wrote Ian Tyson’s famous autobiography titled, The Long Trail: My Life in the West. The book is an autobiography and introspection of Tyson's affinity with the 'West.'

Ian Tyson - Musical work

Famous Albums

Ian Tyson delivered a number of albums, some of which were massive hits. Here is the complete list- 

  • Ol' Eon
  • One Jump Ahead of the Devil
  • Old Corrals and Sagebrush
  • Ian Tyson
  • Cowboyography
  • I Outgrew the Wagon
  • And Stood There Amazed
  • Eighteen Inches of Rain
  • All the Good 'Uns
  • Lost Herd
  • Live at Longview
  • Songs from the Gravel Road
  • Yellowhead to Yellowstone and Other Love Stories
  • Songs from the Stone House
  • Raven Singer
  • All the Good 'Uns Vol. 2
  • Carnero Vaquero

Ian Tyson's Famous Singles 

Ian Tyson has delivered a number of hit singles. Here is the complete list -

  • Love Can Bless the Soul of Anyone
  • Great Canadian Tour
  • She's My Greatest Blessing
  • Some Kind of Fool
  • Goodness Of Shirley
  • Half A Mile Of Hell
  • The Moondancer
  • Oklahoma Hills
  • Cowboy Pride
  • The Gift
  • Fifty Years Ago
  • Irving Berlin (Is 100 Yrs Old Today)
  • Cowboys Don't Cry
  • Adelita Rose
  • Casey Tibbs
  • Since the Rain
  • I Outgrew the Wagon
  • Springtime in Alberta
  • Black Nights
  • Lights of Laramie
  • Magpie
  • You're Not Alone Anymore
  • Jaquima to Freno
  • Alcohol in the Bloodstream
  • Eighteen Inches of Rain
  • Heartaches Are Stealin
  • Horsethief Moon
  • Barrel Racing Angel
  • The Wonder of It All
  • Brahmas and Mustangs
  • Land of Shining Mountains
  • This Is My Sky
  • Always Saying Goodbye

Ian Tyson Awards 

Ian Tyson has been a beloved musical artist and has received a number of awards and accolades. Here is a list:

  • Governor General's Performing Arts Award (2003)
  • Charles M. Russell Heritage Award (2011)
  • CBC-Radio program’s - The greatest Canadian song of all time (2005) - Four Strong Winds 

Ian Tyson Personal life

Ian Tyson was famously married twice both of which ended in a divorce. He first married Sylvia Fricker that gave him his son Clay aka Clayton Dawson Tyson who was also a famous name in the world of music until he made a career in modifying racing bikes. Ian’s marriage with Sylvia ended in 1975. In 1986, Ian Tyson married Twylla Dvorkin. The couple had a daughter together named Adelita Rose. His second marriage also ended in divorce in 2008. 

Credits: Getty Images

