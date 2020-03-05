Ian Ziering, Carol Potter & Molly Ringwald share fond memories of Luke Perry on his first death anniversary

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Ziering wrote in his post that he misses his friend Luke dearly. Luke Perry passed away on March 4 after he suffered a fatal heart attack.

One of the most beloved actors from Hollywood, Luke Perry passed away a year ago after he suffered a heart stroke. The co-stars of the late actor like Ian Ziering, Carol Potter, and Molly Ringwald paid their tributes in heartwarming posts on Instagram. The actor Ian Ziering shared a throwback picture with the Riverdale star and captioned the post saying that time heals the wounds but the pain of the loss stays forever. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Ziering wrote that he misses his friend Luke dearly. Luke Perry essayed the role of Dylan McKay in The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Carol Potter who played Cindy Walsh, also posted a message on Instagram about the late actor.

Potter shared a throwback of the late actor with his pet. Luke Perry's co-star from Riverdale, Madelaine Petsch shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram story. Madelaine states that she woke up to realize that it has been a year since he passed away, but she always misses him. Another co-star of Luke Perry from Riverdale, Molly Ringwald shared a throwback picture of the actor. Molly Ringwald stated that she misses him every day and his presence is felt.

The Riverdale star Luke Perry passed away on March 4 after he suffered a fatal heart attack. The entire Riverdale family mourned his death and his co-stars from the show had expressed their shock over his demise.

