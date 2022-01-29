The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild: Netizens share mixed response to Simon Pegg's animated movie

Ice Age is an animation series that featured five films as well as a number of shorts and specials. The story typically focuses on a variety of species from the Ice Age that roam the terrain in quest of love, companionship, and a better place to live (or sometimes just an acorn). However, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, sixth movie in the franchise released today. Simon Pegg reprises his role as Buck Wild, the one-eyed, dinosaur-hunting weasel who originally debuted in the series with Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.

Interestingly, when Disney bought Fox, they shut down Blue Sky Studios, yet the series is still alive and well in the House of Mouse. Along with featuring several of the franchise's most recognised characters, the new feature also marks the first time series producer John C. Donkin takes on directorial responsibilities. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is also co-written by Jim Hecht, who wrote Ice Age: The Meltdown, which lends credibility to the new endeavour. However, lets scroll down and know how netizens reacted to the movie.

