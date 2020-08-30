Ice Cream: Ariana Grande calls Selena Gomez ‘ice queen’ after the latter's collab with BLACKPINK drops

Ariana Grande who wrote Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK’s new song Ice Cream, just sent a huge ice-cream shaped flower arrangement to Selena Gomez after the song’s release.

Rain On Me singer Ariana Grande is celebrating the success of BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez‘s newest single Ice Cream. The 27-year-old singer and songwriter, who actually wrote the track, sent an over-the-top floral arrangement shaped like an ice cream cone to Selena, who shared a pic of the flowers with fans through her Instagram Story.

“Obsessed,” Selena wrote after showing off the flowers, she also added a thank you to Ariana. “Thank you so much or everything,” she wrote. “Your support means the world!!” Ariana‘s note to Selena read “Selena, Congratulations ice queen! Love & Gratitude, Ari.”

In case you missed it, Selena and BLACKPINK’s latest track has been making headlines. Ice Cream is climbing up the iTunes charts all around the world, the music video is already breaking records.

According to Soompi, Ice Cream MV crossed 10 million views on YouTube in under three hours which led to BLACKPINK setting a new YouTube record for the fastest 10 million views for a music video by a Korean girl group. The previous record was also held by BLACKPINK itself for their pre-release single How You Like That (3 hours 40 minutes). Moreover, in four hours, BLACKPINK has already crossed 22 million views and 3.6 million likes. It's indeed a crazy achievement by the lovely ladies!

