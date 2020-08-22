  1. Home
Ice Cream: BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez's new single title unveiled; Ariana Grande takes part in creating the song

BLACKPINK unveiled the title poster of their upcoming single with Selena Gomez. Titled Ice Cream, Ariana Grande revealed on Instagram that she took part in creating the track as well.
BLACKPINK is gearing up for the second step of their three-part comeback, which is a new single release. After the massive success of How You Like That, all eyes are on the girl group to wow us yet again and this time they're not alone. Teasing us about a mystery artist, it was recently revealed that the quartet has collaborated with Selena Gomez for the upcoming single which had both BLINKS and Selenators rejoicing. In what is going to be a collab to remember, some exciting new details have resurfaced.

Taking to Instagram, BLACKPINK revealed the title of their new song which is Ice Cream. In what was a delectable black and pink title poster with pink ice cream flashing through, the curiosity regarding the song increased exponentially. Gomez, on the other hand, shared the cutest photo of herself on IG indulging her sweet tooth with ice cream as she wrote, "Ice Cream @blackpinkofficial SELPINK IN YOUR AREA soon... August 28." But, that's not all! Helping create the next summer BOP with Selena and BLACKPINK is none other than Ariana Grande.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to reveal the exciting news, Grande shared Ice Cream's title poster and wrote, "Proud of the squad and so proud of this!!! So much love for this team and these ladies!!!!" In her IG Story, Ariana tagged BLACKPINK, Selena, Tommy Brown, Victoria Monet and Mr. Franks.

Check out BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez - Ice Cream Title Poster along with Ariana Grande's IG story below:

You can check out Selena Gomez's IG post HERE.

Now, that's how you make the song of the year!

