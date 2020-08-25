  1. Home
Ice Cream: BLINKS impressed with BLACKPINK member Rosé as she transforms a plaid top into a skirt in D3 Poster

In the second BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream D-3 Poster, we have Rosé looking sexy as hell as she strikes a stunning pose. Moreover, BLINKS were astonished to see the 23-year-old singer wear a top as a skirt.
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez are teaming up together to set the music industry ablaze and it's going to be one memorable collaboration. Titled Ice Cream, the teases that have been shared so far for the upcoming single by both BLACKPINK and Gomez promises us a delicious summer anthem that we can dance our hearts to. Moreover, BLINKS and Selenators are literally just three sleeps away from listening to Ice Cream as well as watching the MV that is sure to break records left, right and centre.

To commemorate D-3 we have a brand new Ice Cream poster featuring Rosé as earlier in the day we got Jisoo's poster where she was seen channelling her inner Barbie. When it comes to Rosé, the 23-year-old singer looked drop-dead gorgeous in the new poster as she paired a mustard and pink mesh plaid shirt with a matching top. Yes, you read that right! Rosé transformed a top into a ruched skirt and absolutely rocked it. Moreover, her shirt was unbuttoned except for her collar button as she layered a cream coloured knotted bandeau with the shirt. Rosé's platinum blonde hair was side-parted with a red hairband as her look was completed with white platform sneakers and matching socks.

Check out BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream D-3 Poster featuring Rosé below:

Leave it to Rosé to bring sexy back with her bewitching avatar!

Are you excited for BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream to drop on August 28? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK: The Album drops on October 2.

