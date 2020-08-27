Ice Cream D Day Poster: Selena Gomez & BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé assemble in final poster

Hours before the song arrives, YG Entertainment dropped the Ice Cream D Day Poster. The BLACKPINK members, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé, join Selena Gomez in the poster,

The Ice Cream truck is pulling over in a few hours. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's new collab, titled Ice Cream, is arriving soon but before they drop the single, they released the D Day poster. Over the past few days, the ladies have been teasing the collab with posters, teaser video and even shared a short clip of the members and the singer's video call. Now that the music video's countdown has begun, the poster sees Selena, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé.

In the new poster, Selena is seen sporting a bright polka-dot front knot top, which was seen during one of her recent Instagram post, while Jennie gives us a better look at her pink floral knitted cardigan. Jisoo channelled the retro vibe in a colourful knitted sweater along with a matching mesh skirt, Lisa sported a colourful faux fur jacket while Rose stunned in a gorgeous, must-have green crop top.

Check out the D-day poster below:

Talking to Marie Claire Korea, via Soompi, the Jisoo opened up about the collaboration. She said, "We weren’t able to meet in person. We each adjusted our schedules and communicated numerous times to finish the project." Jisoo was all praises for Gomez's down-to-earth personality. "I thought she was such a refreshing and cool person after seeing her share her opinions in an easygoing manner even though she’s a global star," Jisoo added.

