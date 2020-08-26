  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ice Cream D2 Poster: Selena Gomez slays in red & white striped bikini; BLACKPINK's Jisoo in awe of her beauty

Selena Gomez is giving us major body goals as she rocks a red and white striped bikini on Ice Cream D-2 Poster. The 28-year-old singer collaborated with BLACKPINK for the upcoming single which is out on August 28.
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: August 26, 2020 02:45 pm
Ice Cream D2 Poster: Selena Gomez slays in red & white striped bikini; BLACKPINK's Jisoo in awe of her beautyIce Cream D2 Poster: Selena Gomez slays in red & white striped bikini; BLACKPINK's Jisoo in awe of her beauty

BLACKPINKxSelenaGomez is a collaboration that has been dreamed about by BLINKS and Selenators for a very long time and making both fandoms' wish come true are the artists themselves. Over the years, there have been brief interactions between the two parties with both being very admirable of each other's music. Hence, when news of Gomez being the mystery artist in the quartet's upcoming single Ice Cream broke out, it was complete unrest (the good kind!) on social media as fans can't wait for the song to drop.

As we're two days away from Ice Cream's release, another D-2 poster after Lisa's was shared by BLACKPINK featuring Selena who is in a fun, summer state of mind. Moreover, the 28-year-old is giving us major body goals as she slays in a red and white striped bikini paired with a sailor hat, matching gloves and gold hoop earrings. With just the right tan, we're loving the summer glow on Gomez as she flaunts her million-dollar smile to perfection.

Check out BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream D-2 Poster featuring Selena Gomez below:

Jisoo was in awe of Selena's beauty as she shared Ice Cream D-2 Poster as her Instagram Story and wrote, "@blackpinkofficial @selenagomez So pretty," with a lovestruck and two red hearts emoticons. Rosé too shared Gomez's poster and put a teddy bear, two pink hearts and pink ribbon emoticons.

We're bowing down to Queen S!

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez Ice Cream D2 Poster: Lisa looks RED HOT flaunting colourful freckles and space buns

Are you excited for BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream to drop on August 28? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Nossa Diva está de volta e voltou mais deslumbrante do que nunca admiro essa mulher além de lindíssima que é tem uma inteligência fora de série, tão nova e com tantas conquistas parabéns SELENA GOMEZ...♥️♥️♥️

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement