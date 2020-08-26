Ice Cream D2 Poster: Selena Gomez slays in red & white striped bikini; BLACKPINK's Jisoo in awe of her beauty

Selena Gomez is giving us major body goals as she rocks a red and white striped bikini on Ice Cream D-2 Poster. The 28-year-old singer collaborated with BLACKPINK for the upcoming single which is out on August 28.

BLACKPINKxSelenaGomez is a collaboration that has been dreamed about by BLINKS and Selenators for a very long time and making both fandoms' wish come true are the artists themselves. Over the years, there have been brief interactions between the two parties with both being very admirable of each other's music. Hence, when news of Gomez being the mystery artist in the quartet's upcoming single Ice Cream broke out, it was complete unrest (the good kind!) on social media as fans can't wait for the song to drop.

As we're two days away from Ice Cream's release, another D-2 poster after Lisa's was shared by BLACKPINK featuring Selena who is in a fun, summer state of mind. Moreover, the 28-year-old is giving us major body goals as she slays in a red and white striped bikini paired with a sailor hat, matching gloves and gold hoop earrings. With just the right tan, we're loving the summer glow on Gomez as she flaunts her million-dollar smile to perfection.

Check out BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream D-2 Poster featuring Selena Gomez below:

Jisoo was in awe of Selena's beauty as she shared Ice Cream D-2 Poster as her Instagram Story and wrote, "@blackpinkofficial @selenagomez So pretty," with a lovestruck and two red hearts emoticons. Rosé too shared Gomez's poster and put a teddy bear, two pink hearts and pink ribbon emoticons.

We're bowing down to Queen S!

Credits :Twitter

