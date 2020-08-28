1
Ice Cream MV: BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez give us a summer anthem straight out of our wildest imagination

Finally, the day has come for BLINKS and Selenators to rejoice as BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez's Ice Cream is finally out accompanied by a delectable music video. Watch Ice Cream MV below.
19204 reads Mumbai
Ice Cream MV: BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez give us a summer anthem straight out of our wildest imaginationIce Cream MV BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez give us a summer anthem straight out of our wildest imagination

SELPINK in your area! The wait is finally over for BLINKS and Selenators who have been counting down the days for the D-Day, i.e. August 28. The reason for celebrations is because we get the epic collab between BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez and as expected the team-up has resulted in instant fireworks. In two hours, Ice Cream MV has crossed over 6 million views and 2.7 million likes. Mind you, the numbers keep increasing by the time you have even read this!

Let's get straight to the music video. Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Selena truly bought sexy back with not just the blushing lyrics: You could take a lick/but it's too cold to bite me but their charming personalities which came bursting through. While we loved the dance moves by the foursome, it's when they're messing around and just having fun that was endearing. Moreover, Gomez really was all about raising the temperature off the roof as you couldn't take your eyes off her. The colourful backdrops with ice cream as the main theme (there's even kitten themed ice cream!) added just the right vibrant feel to this summer anthem.

Watch BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream MV below:

Collab of the year, maybe?! Let us know how many times you clicked the replay button in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ice Cream: Selena Gomez REVEALS it's a 'dream' to work with BLACKPINK; D4 Poster features a colourful Jisoo

Moreover, Ice Cream has already entered the Top 10 on the US iTunes Top Songs chart and it won't be long before it reaches #1.

Credits :BLACKPINK,YouTube

