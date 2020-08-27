Ice Cream MV Teaser: A mischievous Selena Gomez joins Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie for sprinkling summer fun

A few hours before the release of Ice Cream, BLACKPINK dropped the MV teaser which features the members with sparkling eye makeup popping their faces in front of colourful ice cream cone cutouts while Selena Gomez joins them driving an ice cream truck.

Selpink in your area! We're just a few hours away from the highly-awaited release of Ice Cream, BLACKPINK's new single featuring Selena Gomez. For BLINKS and Selenators, it has been a dream come true to see the two musical powerhouses come together for a song which is bound to break records and be an instant chart-topper. Moreover, the Ice Cream teases that have come out so far promise a colourful, delectable fun ride courtesy of the five talented women. Now, we've finally got Ice Cream MV teaser and as expected, we're floored!

The mere 17-second clip kickstarts with Gomez, clad in a red and white striped bikini with a sailor hat on making her way to BLACKPINK driving an ice cream truck. Then we're shown glimpses of Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie looking stunning while popping their faces out of colourful ice cream cone cutouts and we can't get over their snazzy eye makeup. The next shot, we have Selena looking stunning while flipping her hair in a dramatic fashion and flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera leaving hearts fluttering.

Check out BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream MV below:

"Special delivery! ICE CREAM song and video are out August 28th. @blackpinkofficial," Selena wrote as her Instagram caption while sharing Ice Cream MV teaser.

We're ready for some sprinkling summer fun courtesy of Ice Cream!

But, that's not all! In two Ice Cream D-1 Posters, we see the BLACKPINK ladies striking a pose amping up the excitement for their next single. While Rosé and Jennie shine as they take over one poster, Lisa and Jisoo look bewitching in the other.

Check out BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream D-1 Posters featuring Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie below:

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK: The Album drops on October 2 and will be BLACKPINK's first official studio album.

