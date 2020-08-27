0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ice Cream MV Teaser: A mischievous Selena Gomez joins Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie for sprinkling summer fun

A few hours before the release of Ice Cream, BLACKPINK dropped the MV teaser which features the members with sparkling eye makeup popping their faces in front of colourful ice cream cone cutouts while Selena Gomez joins them driving an ice cream truck.
24620 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
Ice Cream MV Teaser: A mischievous Selena Gomez joins Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie for sprinkling summer funIce Cream MV Teaser: A mischievous Selena Gomez joins Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie for sprinkling summer fun

Selpink in your area! We're just a few hours away from the highly-awaited release of Ice Cream, BLACKPINK's new single featuring Selena Gomez. For BLINKS and Selenators, it has been a dream come true to see the two musical powerhouses come together for a song which is bound to break records and be an instant chart-topper. Moreover, the Ice Cream teases that have come out so far promise a colourful, delectable fun ride courtesy of the five talented women. Now, we've finally got Ice Cream MV teaser and as expected, we're floored!

The mere 17-second clip kickstarts with Gomez, clad in a red and white striped bikini with a sailor hat on making her way to BLACKPINK driving an ice cream truck. Then we're shown glimpses of Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie looking stunning while popping their faces out of colourful ice cream cone cutouts and we can't get over their snazzy eye makeup. The next shot, we have Selena looking stunning while flipping her hair in a dramatic fashion and flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera leaving hearts fluttering.

Check out BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream MV below:

"Special delivery! ICE CREAM song and video are out August 28th. @blackpinkofficial," Selena wrote as her Instagram caption while sharing Ice Cream MV teaser.

We're ready for some sprinkling summer fun courtesy of Ice Cream!

But, that's not all! In two Ice Cream D-1 Posters, we see the BLACKPINK ladies striking a pose amping up the excitement for their next single. While Rosé and Jennie shine as they take over one poster, Lisa and Jisoo look bewitching in the other.

Check out BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream D-1 Posters featuring Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie below:

Are you excited for BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream MV which drops tonight at 8:30 PM IST? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ice Cream D2 Poster: Selena Gomez slays in red & white striped bikini; BLACKPINK's Jisoo in awe of her beauty

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK: The Album drops on October 2 and will be BLACKPINK's first official studio album.

Credits :BLACKPINK,YouTube,Twitter,Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement