Ice Cream: Selena Gomez REVEALS it's a 'dream' to work with BLACKPINK; D4 Poster features a colourful Jisoo

BLINKS and Selenators are counting down the days as soon the collab of the year between BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez will finally release for them to obsess over. In a delectable turn of events, their collab is titled Ice Cream and judging by all the teasers that have been released so far, we're getting a definite summer BOP. Ice Cream also marks BLACKPINK's second step in their three-part comeback succeeding How You Like That and preceding their first official album release, i.e. BLACKPINK: The Album.

In a recently released clip, we see Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie getting on a video call with Gomez as the two share their admiration for the other. Selena first thanked the girl group for staying up so early as they're talking from different time zones. Rosé conveyed, "We’re really glad that you’re on [Ice Cream]. We’ve been a big fan of yours for a long time." To this, the Rare singer added, "I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys and so this is a big, big dream for me and I can’t wait," which had the idols blushing hard.

Check out BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream Teaser Video which includes their video call chat below:

Moreover, since we're mere days away from Ice Cream releasing, the countdown was commenced by BLACKPINK. Ice Cream D-4 Poster features none other than the gorgeous Jisoo who looked radiant in a colourful knitted sweater along with a matching mesh skirt while holding a denim backpack.

Check out Jisoo in Ice Cream D-4 Poster below:

We can't wait for BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream!

Ice Cream drops on August 28 while BLACKPINK: The Album will release on October 2.

