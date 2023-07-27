Ice Cube reveals he felt the Covid-19 vaccines were rushed; Find out why

Ice Cube, a rapper and actor, shared his thoughts with Tucker Carlson while touring his birthplace in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old father of five expressed his dissatisfaction with all politicians to Carlson, saying that his district had not changed since he was a child. Despite the fact that his decision cost him a $9 million film role, Ice Cube claimed he declined to get immunized against COVID-19 because he believed the research was too experimental.

Ice Cube reveals why he didn’t take the COVID-19 vaccine shot

On Tuesday's episode of Tucker Carlson's Twitter show, when the host questioned Ice Cube about why he didn't get the shot, the rapper revealed why. He responded, "It wasn't ready. It was a somewhat hurried six-month project. I also didn't feel secure.”

The 54-year-old's decision to pass on the Jack Black-starrer Oh Hell No comedy was made public in November, and on Tuesday night, he explained the reason behind doing so. While sharing his reasons, Ice Cube maintained that he never intended to serve as the face of the anti-vax campaign.

He stated to Carlson in the back of a car as it circled the rapper's home city of Los Angeles, "I never want to be controlled." When he inquired about his vaccinations, Carlson smiled and replied, "Of course not."

On Tuesday, Carlson remarked, "They told you it was safe." To which Ice Cube replied, “I know what they said I clearly and audibly heard what they said. However, it's not their call. Even if they are mistaken, there are no consequences. If they are incorrect, I bear all the consequences.”

The rapper further explained that, despite the financial loss, the choice wasn't that difficult because he wanted to set a good example for his children by refusing to get immunized.

Ice Cube says he never wanted his decision on not taking vaccine shots to go public

The rapper stated that he had never intended for his immunization history to be made public. Opening up about the same, Ice Cube said, "I never publicly advised someone to refuse vaccination. I never intended to send that message to the globe.”

He added, "I didn't even want anyone to know whether or not I had a vaccination. I was disappointed that it even surfaced because I had intended to, you know, just not take it personally and deal with the repercussions when they occurred.”

When Carlson asked Ice Cube if he knew anyone who had been affected by the vaccine—a subject sure to fuel anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories—Cube said, "Yes, I do, and they suffer every day, and it's hard to watch."

The CDC has pronounced the immunizations safe and effective with rare side effects, but the rapper made no mention of the purported ailments from the shots.

Many fans were unimpressed with Ice Cube's interview with Carlson, which took place in a car while the two drove through South Central, Los Angeles, and the ex-N.W.A.

