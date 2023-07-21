Ice Spice praises Taylor Swift’s down-to-earth charm, calls her ‘humble and so nice’

Ice Spice, the talented rapper known for her hit "Munch (Feelin' U)," recently revealed the heartwarming story of how she collaborated with Taylor Swift on a remix of the song "Karma." In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Ice Spice shared the details of their studio session and how Taylor Swift surprised her by waiting outside the recording studio. The collaboration led to an unforgettable moment on the Eras Tour, where Swift brought Ice Spice on stage as a surprise guest during multiple performances, making it the rapper's biggest stage experience to date.

Unexpected collaboration - Ice Spice and Taylor Swift in the studio

Ice Spice was caught off guard when her manager informed her that Taylor Swift wanted to collaborate on a record. Despite initially doubting the news, the "Princess Diana" performer was overjoyed to have the opportunity to work with the Grammy-winning artist. Their studio session was nothing short of amazing, with Ice Spice praising Swift's humility and sense of humor. Swift's warm and welcoming demeanor made the experience even more memorable.

ALSO READ: Eras Tour: Why is Taylor Swift becoming 'honorary mayor' of Santa Clara? City being renamed Swiftie Clara

Unforgettable Eras Tour performance of Ice Spice

Following the release of their remix on May 26, Ice Spice joined Taylor Swift as a surprise guest on the Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This was an extraordinary moment for the rapper, as she performed in front of a massive audience, with over 200,000 people in attendance. The thrill of the crowd and the roar of excitement left a lasting impression on Ice Spice, who was overwhelmed by the support and attention from fans, particularly a cute 7-year-old girl who recognized her.

Ice Spice's collaboration with Taylor Swift and her performance on the Eras Tour has been a career-defining experience for the talented rapper. Her encounter with Swift showcased the genuine friendship and admiration between the two artists, and their collaboration brought joy to both their fans. As Ice Spice continues to gain recognition in the music industry, this remarkable moment will undoubtedly be cherished as one of her most unforgettable milestones.

ALSO READ: Taylor Lautner and wife Tay praise Taylor Swift for collaboration, call her 'mastermind’