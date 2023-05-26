Ice Spice shares new picture with Taylor Swift amid ‘Karma’ collaboration; Fan says, ‘This is legendary’

Taylor Swift’s fans are in a frenzy after she announced the release of the deluxe version of Midnights, tenth studio album which is titled as Midnights (Til Dawn edition). This new edition is much more special for the fans since it will feature Ice Spice and ‘more’ of Lana Del Rey.

Recently, Ice Spice also shared a cute picture with Taylor Swift on her Twitter account which prompted reactions from fans. Here is everything to know about the same.

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift

Ice Spice shared a beautiful picture with Taylor Swift which garnered different reactions from fans. Swift looked chic in a black v-neck ensemble with subtle make-up highlighting her lips. She kept her hair open in natural waves with bangs covering her head. Meanwhile, Ice Spice looked trendy in a red t-shirt which she paired with a pink jacket and chunky necklace. The rapper kept her curls open as she styled them with a patterned bandana. In the picture, Swift can be seen smiling while Ice Spice made a victory sign with her tongue sticking out.

Fans had different reactions to this picture amid their ‘Karma’ collaboration news. One user tweeted, ‘KARMA TAKES ALL MY FRIENDS TO THE SUMMIT FACTS !!!!!!!#TSmidnighTS’; while the other one commented, ‘they look so cute together but the song is just not giving’. Another fan quipped, ‘hey’re so cute! They have an organic chemistry. The collab was firee. ’

Taylor Swift’s new collaboration with Ice Spice

Earlier today, Taylor Swift surprised millions of fans with a special announcement. The anti-hero singer revealed that she has collaborated with Ice Spice on a fresh version of her hit Midnight track Karma. Swift heaped praises on Ice Spice and called her ‘incredible’. The image posted by Grammy-winning singer hints that a video of their collaboration is already in the pipeline.

