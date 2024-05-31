Ice-T Criticizes Lenny Kravitz’s 9-Year-Old Celibacy By Calling It ‘Weird’; Here’s All That We Know

Trigger warning: This article contains some obscene use of language.

Ice-T has sparked controversy by calling Lenny Kravitz ‘weird’ for his nine-year celibacy. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor took to his social media handle to express himself bluntly about the matter, leading to uproar amongst fans and followers.

Ice-T's blunt opinion

In a now-deleted post on X, Ice-T, 66, questioned Kravitz's choice of not having sex in nine years. “9yrs without Sex? F that BS. Weirdo s–t,” he wrote.

Numerous people defended Kravitz’s stance through heated discussions. This, however, never made Ice-T to be quiet. Ignoring this criticism, he said, “F that Journey…. lol.”

Ice-T further advised his followers, particularly men, that such a long period of celibacy was something he could not understand or support. “Hey….. If you’re a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without sex… You’re following the wrong page,” he posted.

He also does not mention how bizarre it sounds to him for someone not to have sex for quite some time, as described in the statement, “S–t’s Weird to me….. I love to F–k. A lot.”

Kravitz’s spiritual journey

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Kravitz, a world-renowned rock star, recently opened up about his celibacy. In the interview, the sixty-year-old singer called it a spiritual thing and stated that he is waiting for her best woman.

“I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live,” Kravitz said. He added that there had been no serious link between him and any other person since then.

Kravitz’s past relationships have been high-profile. Kravitz was married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993; they have one daughter together named Zoe Kravitz.

Later, Kravitz was set to marry supermodel Adriana Lima and actress Nicole Kidman, though both relationships ended before the altar. Kravitz maintains that his current situation is not due to any of these relationships.

Fans weigh in

The debate between Ice-T’s straightforward criticism and Kravitz’s personal journey drew mixed reactions. Some fans supported Ice-T’s right to his opinion but urged him not to judge others.

They pointed out that many people abstain from sex for various reasons, whether spiritual, personal, or otherwise. Among them were individuals who found it weird for a person like Kravitz to be celibate, as stated by others who agreed with Ice-T.

The discussion highlights differing perspectives on personal choices and public opinions. While Ice-T's comments reflect a more conventional viewpoint on sex and relationships, Kravitz’s stance underscores a more reflective and spiritual approach.

This debate reminds us that personal decisions, especially those regarding intimate aspects of life, can elicit different passionate responses from different people.

