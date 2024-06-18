Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of drugs and alcohol.

Ice-T and his Body Count bandmates are going on tour this summer; the group will be performing throughout Europe through July. On his Raising Cane’s campaign for National Iced Tea Day covering his tour experience, the 66-year-old rapper told PEOPLE.

Lately, when I was roaming around in my tour bus it had an awful stink of weed, condoms, and alcohol but now it smells like Bengay and potpourri.

Ice-T founded Body Count in the early '90s and has managed to keep the band active even while portraying Det. Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: Hargitay as her co-star ever since the series launched its 25-season run on SVU.

With Law & Order: Since SVU is taking a long break in shooting until mid-July, Ice-T will have ample time for the Body Count European tour. When the warden asked him if his family would be joining him, the man confidently testified, “Yeah."

Ice-T balances family and music during Law & Order: SVU hiatus

With Law & Order: Since SVU is taking a long break in shooting until mid-July, Ice-T will have ample time for the Body Count European tour. When the warden asked him if his family would be joining him, the man confidently testified, “Yeah.

Advertisement

“Everybody goes. We have two tour buses. We have the family bus, with all the guys' wives and kids. Our front bus is very run by the women. Then we have the jail bus, which is all the roadies and all the guys that are by themselves. That's a bad bus,” he jokes.

Ice-T reflects on touring with family and changes in the music industry

Ice-T reflects on touring with family and changes in the music industry. He has a daughter named Chanel with his wife Coco; Chanel just turned 8 years old. Ice-T and Coco have been married for 22 years. He also has two other children from previous relationships: a 48-year-old daughter, LeTesha Marrow, and a 32-year-old son, Tracy Marrow Jr.

Tracy Marrow Jr., who goes by the nickname Lil’ Ice, performs in the band Body Count, adding to the family-oriented nature of their tours. Ice-T, soon to be a multi-platinum-selling rapper, discussed the changes he's seen over the years. When he was younger, touring was a completely different experience. Now that he's older and married, he prefers to have his family with him on tour instead of being away from them.

Advertisement

He advises people to be cautious around new bands, as they attract many groupies and loyal fans. In contrast, older bands like Body Count are more reserved. Ice-T mentioned that performers usually retreat to their hotel rooms for quiet time after shows. He noted that younger performers are often more eager to explore and socialize because it's all new to them, whereas he feels he's talked to everyone in the world multiple times and doesn't feel the need to go out and mingle anymore.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Recalls Pregnancy Struggles After Announcing She And Justin Bieber Expecting First Child: 'Who Was Going To Tell Me...'