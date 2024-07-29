Iconic Meme Recreated By Deadpool And Wolverine Co-Stars Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds Following Film's Success

Deadpool & Wolverine has not only won the hearts of superhero fanatics but has even become a movie to shatter most of the box office records. Looking at the utter success, its stars Hugh Jackman, as well as Ryan Reynolds, have now come up celebrating the success in the most peculiar way.

The actors are seen recreating an iconic meme from the internet, bringing it to life while also making their fans laugh.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recreate Deadpool & Wolverine meme

To be fair, Deadpool & Wolverine does actually hype up a lot of emotions while watching the film. To those who once thought that it would be just a movie filled with cameos, it isn't. It has an engaging story and a plot that puts a lot at risk, keeping you hooked to your chairs.

No doubt the movie has managed to gross over $205 million at the domestic box office and become a project that had the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated movie of all time.

The only Marvel Studios movie that is releasing this year had not only brought in some big numbers for itself but also a lot of giggles and loud laughs, with some gore and blood on the screen.

Celebrating their success, the highly acclaimed superhero studios took to the internet and filled their fans with laughs and respect again. Sharing a simple tweet, the studios revealed a look at Hugh Jackman wearing the costume of Wolverine, lying down on a sofa, and holding a photo frame in one hand, while also touching it in the other.

The post was captioned, “Crushed It.”

This happens to be from a famous meme that comes from the animated X-Men series. However in this picture, Jackman is not looking at a photo of Scott Summers and Jean Grey, but instead getting emotional knowing that his recent movie has become the number one movie in the world.

If Wolverine has been spotted doing a comic stunt, how can the merc with a mouth lay low?

Hence, right in the next post, Marvel Studios again took to X (formerly Twitter) by posting a picture of Deadpool looking at the photo of Hugh Jackman’s photo in the previously shared post.

Deadpool & Wolverine gains massive success

It has not been even a week, but just three days since the movie was released. However, it has already raked in ample collections. The movie has created a new record for the biggest weekend in July.

With that, the film has even set a new record for the single biggest day at the domestic box office in July and a project with the biggest opening weekend for all of 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, and more, alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

