'I'd Be A Virgin If I Wasn’t A Musician,’ Says Ed Sheeran As He Plays Pokémon Stadium In Real Stadium

Ed Sheeran, known for his chart-topping songs and captivating performances, recently shared a humorous and self-deprecating moment with fans. The singer-songwriter revealed, "If I wasn't a musician, I'd be a virgin," while playing 'Pokémon Stadium' on a stadium's jumbotron.

On August 3, Sheeran shared a video on social media of himself sitting on the floor of Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Lithuania during his ongoing Mathematics Tour. The Grammy-winning artist wasn't simply taking a break during soundcheck; he was also playing 'Pokémon Stadium' on the stadium's giant screen. "Pokémon Stadium in the stadium," Sheeran captioned the video, which included hashtags like "#superawesomewickedcool," "#wannacometomybirthdayparty," and "#cake."

The video quickly gained traction, with one fan commenting, "Harry said the same thing," referring to a previous statement by Harry Styles . Sheeran joked, "But who do you actually believe, let's be honest."

Sheeran's connection to Pokémon extends beyond simply playing the games. His song Celestial was featured in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games in 2022. "I've played Pokémon since I was in primary school," Sheeran said, adding that he and his brother would trade Pokémon to complete their Pokédex.

He said that he enjoyed the cards, but the games were where he lost himself. He added that he enjoyed the entire world they created; it kept him distracted when there was something negative going on in his life/school that he wanted to avoid. It was a world he could escape to, and he has been playing it ever since.

When a fan jokingly asked Sheeran about his previous comments on video games, he responded, "Pokémon isn't a video game, it's a lifestyle choice."

Despite his love of Pokémon, Sheeran prefers to limit his use of electronics. During a June appearance on the talk show Therapuss with Jake Shane, Sheeran revealed that he has not had a phone since 2015. He explained that he switched to email for communication because of the large number of contacts and constant messages he received after becoming famous.

He said he feels like with phones, everyone expects you to reply, and if you don't reply, it's rude. He explained that sometimes you're not in the right frame of mind to respond because you're busy or doing something else, but once you do, they respond back and then you're in like 40 conversations at once.

Instead, Sheeran stays in touch with friends by using an iPad and checking his email once a week. This decision has allowed him to better manage his time and prioritize his personal and professional lives.

