'I'd be folding so quickly': Justin Bieber clutches onto wife Hailey after date night amidst rumors of marital trouble, fans gush over couple

Back after impressing fans with her fashion choices in France and at the Paris Fashion Week, Hailey Bieber is back to her routine of relaxed date nights with husband Justin Bieber. The model has had a whirlwind last few weeks with all the jet setting and the launch of Rhode's lip tints. She attended an event in Tokyo, celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary, made appearances at Paris Fashion Week, and launched her skincare line's latest product.

Hailey has definitely deserved some downtime with all that running around. The 26-year-old enjoyed a chill night out with Justin in casual clothes as they were spotted at one of their favorite dinner spots in the city. The singer even proceeded to clutch onto his wife as they left the restaurant. Here's what we know about their outing after Hailey's Paris adventures.

Justin Bieber clutches onto wife Hailey after date night

Back in Los Angeles, Hailey was spotted at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, which has been a frequent place for her to visit. Apart from enjoying her visits with Justin, she has also been spotted with her friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at the eatery. On October 8, 2023, the couple was spotted together as they stepped out of the celebrity hot spot after relishing a meal in casual, laid-back, and relaxed outfits.

Hailey sported a monochrome look while Justin was more focused on holding onto her. He wrapped his arms around her as the paparazzi clicked several pictures, causing a flurry of flashes around. The socialite wore a black mini-skirt with a fuzzy crew-neck sweater and cowboy-style boots. The otherwise all-black look had a twinge of brown thanks to the boots and the crescent-shaped bag she was holding onto. She also wore her sleek dark glasses.

Hailey seems to love them since has been spotted wearing those Saint Laurent shades everywhere. She finished the look with gold earrings and slicked back center-parted hair in a bun. Justin wore baggy pants, a dark shirt, and a backward baseball hat. Meanwhile, fans gushed about the two and made their reactions known. One user wrote, "She's stronger than me bc if a man put his arms around me that way I'd be folding so quickly."

Rumors of marital trouble between Hailey and Justin Bieber

Another said, "Love them [love note emoji] [strawberry emoji]." This comes amidst rumors that Hailey and Justin's marriage is going through a rough patch. Reports claimed that the model is tired of the pop star being needy and whiny all the time and refusing to grow up, as per Radar Online. But there has been no confirmation about the same. The two celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last month with beautiful notes for one another.

