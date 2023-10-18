'I’d been eyeballed so much': Britney Spears reflects on the moment she shaved off her hair in 2007

In 2007, Britney Spears faced a challenging period in her life. She was going through a tough divorce with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. She was constantly chased by the paparazzi, and subjected to gossip. During this time, she decided to shave her head, which attracted significant media attention.

Britney Spears revealed why she shaved her head

In her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears explains her reasons for this drastic action. She said, “I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body since I was a teenager, shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back,” as per People.

However, in 2008, after being placed under a court-mandated conservatorship, where her father and a lawyer had control over her financial and personal matters, she was prohibited from maintaining her newly shaved look. Britney explained in her memoir, “Under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days were now over, I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

Britney pointed out, “I would do little bits of creative stuff here and there, but my heart wasn’t in it anymore. As far as my passion for singing and dancing, it was almost a joke at that point, thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself." the Oops I did it again singer further added, "I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick… Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues? No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn’t deserve what my family did to me.”

Britney Spears' end of conservatorship

In September 2021, after pleading with the judge to end the conservatorship, Spears' father was suspended as her conservator, and the conservatorship was ultimately terminated two months later. Now free from the legal constraints, Spears has decided to share her story in her own words through her memoir, The Woman in Me. She believes it's time for her to speak out and let her fans hear her story directly from her. The memoir reflects her incredible journey from a teen superstar to one of the best-selling female artists of all time.

With this book, she aims to dispel conspiracy theories, reveal the truth, and assert control over her past, present, and future. The Woman in Me can be pre-ordered and will be released on October 24.