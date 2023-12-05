"I’d call it sort of accidental learning": Chris Hemsworth would like to emulate Tom Cruise's career

Chris Hemsworth is opening up about his past acting experiences, and more at the Red Sea Film Festival. The actor sat down for a fun chat with his fellow Aussie, director Baz Luhrmann. The two talked about everything cinema, and beyond. The two Australians talked about their inspirations, and what led them to their career paths. Chris Hemsworth gushed over many Hollywood celebrities, but one name stood out among the rest, as he admitted he had one role model above the rest.

Chris Hemsworth's directing aspirations and fascination with Tom Cruise

The Thor actor got candid about his future aspirations during the Q&A session. He told the Elvis director that he'd "love to direct at some point." To which Baz was all in for telling him, "It’s great to hear you’re thinking about directing. Not every actor wants to direct." He revealed that if anyone ever wants to pursue directing then they should go in whenever they get the chance too because "there’s nothing like being on the other side."

In the same conversation, the 40-year-old talked about people whose careers inspire him, and while the actor had a lot of stars to list down like, Nicole Kidman, and Anthony Hopkins, he eventually landed on Tom Cruise. He said, "What I really appreciate about what Tom has done is that there’s always an entertainment factor to his work, but there’s a moral message underneath." The actor joked, "I’d call it sort of accidental learning."

Luhrmann added that one thing that can be admired about Cruise is his "longevity," after decades in the industry the Mission Impossible is reportedly just as hard at work as he was in his younger years. The Great Gatsby director went as far as saying that Cruise came "flying in on a jet" to save cinema with Top Gun: Maverick.

Chris Hemsworth on Furiosa director George Miller

Chris and Baz were all praise for George Miller at the Red Sea Film Festival. Baz revealed that Miller was the reason he even thought of making films in the first place. He said, "45 years ago, I saw George Miller make this film as a kid in Australia." He continued, "That inspired me and all of us as Australians that we can have our way of telling stories."

The Avengers actor was quick to chime in, "I remember watching Mad Max and have vivid memories of its messaging and the type of storytelling." He called it a "iconic Australian vision" with a "universal appeal." Hemsworth credited Miller's Mad Max films for creating a path for Aussies to go to try their luck in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, George Miller's Furiosa trailer just dropped to much praise from fans, with Chris Hemsworth playing the mad warlord Dementus. The movie is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

