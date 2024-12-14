‘I’d Like to Retire…’: Jim Carrey Reflects on His Plan to Step Away from Acting Ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 3

This era is all about sequels, and even Jim Carrey couldn't resist returning for another outing of a role that seems close to his heart. In a recent interview, the actor addressed his earlier plans to retire from acting.

For those unaware, the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor had previously expressed interest in stepping away from the limelight around the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

However, Carrey recently clarified, “You can’t be definite about these things. I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power resting.”

Speaking to ComicBook, the Liar Liar actor added that when you receive a great script and another opportunity to collaborate with people you truly enjoy working with, “things tend to change.”

Jim Carrey, known for iconic films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb and Dumber, and The Truman Show, had shared in 2022 that he was “being fairly serious” about retiring from acting.

However, while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in an interview with Access Hollywood, Carrey had also remarked, “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink.”

Carrey mentioned that if he comes across a script strong enough to convince him to return, he might continue his acting career, though he noted he plans to take a break for now.

Meanwhile, the Bruce Almighty actor expressed interest in reprising his role from How the Grinch Stole Christmas and was also open to revisiting one of his most iconic roles in The Mask.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to release in theaters on December 20.

