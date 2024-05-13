'I'd Love For Myself To Have Little Tribe': When Justin Bieber Revealed How Many Kids He Wants With Hailey

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are going to have a baby soon. When people saw their photoshoot pictures, some old videos of Justin Bieber talking about wanting to be a dad popped up on social media.

Justin Bieber's Candid Insights on Fatherhood: What Justin said

When Justin was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021, Ellen asked him how many kids he and Hailey were planning to have. He replied that he'd have as many as Hailey wanted to have. He mentioned that "I'd Love For Myself To Have Little Tribe." Justin also said it's up to Hailey because it's her body and whatever she decides, he's cool with it. He shared that both of them want to wait for a bit because Hailey still has some things she wants to do as a woman. Justin believes she's not quite ready yet, and that's okay. Ellen praised Justin, saying he's going to be an awesome dad.

In another old interview clip circulating on social media, Justin talks about fatherhood. He recalls seeing Hailey at events, and one time he saw her holding a baby. Something just clicked for him. He thought to himself, "She's the one." He saw her across the room, holding the baby, and noticed the nurturing look in her eyes towards the baby. That moment made him realise he wanted the mother of his children to have that same loving gaze towards kids, just like Hailey did.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Announce Pregnancy: A Heartwarming Instagram Revelation

With adorable pictures, the couple announced the news on their Instagram profiles. A beautiful video footage of them kissing opens each post. Hailey is flaunting her growing baby bump via the sheer material of her lovely white lace ensemble. After that, there are shots of Justin capturing images of his partner. They tag one another in their captions, expressing their love and anticipation for the upcoming journey.

In 2018, the Biebers finally confirmed their long-rumored marriage on Instagram. Justin posted a picture of them holding hands and wrote, "My wife is awesome," making it official to the world.