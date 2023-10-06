‘I'd love to be...’: Emily Blunt reveals she would’ve done THIS if it wasn’t acting; Details inside

Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses. Blunt made her place in Hollywood after her breathtaking performance in Devil Wears Prada. She literally became a star overnight and, since then, has delivered some of the most promising roles out there. Blut has proven her place in Hollywood quite well, and one would simply think she was born to be an actress. But Emily Blunt did give a little sneak into what she would’ve done if acting was not on the table. In a June interview with Harper Bazaar UK, Emily Blunt opened up and revealed what she would’ve done if she wasn’t an actress.

Emily Blunt revealed what she would have done if she were not an actress

In a June interview with Harper Bazaar UK, the very talented Emily Blunt gave an insight into what fans don’t know about her. During which she revealed what she would’ve done if she wasn’t an actress.

The Devil Wears Prada actress said, “What would I do if I didn't do this? I mean, I'd love to travel. I'd love to be like a professional tour guide."

Blunt also revealed the best career advice she had ever received; she said, "The best piece of career advice I've ever been given is, you know, if you've missed out on stuff or something hasn't come your way or you know you have regrets about a choice you made, it's what's yours is yours and what someone else's is someone else's for reasons you don't even understand, so I guess that's the career advice."

Emily Blunt also spoke about her biggest career moment

In the same interview with Harper Bazaar UK, Emily Blunt spoke about her biggest career moment. The actress said, “There have been career moments that have been really impactful, and then there have been career moments that have been very game-changing.”

Blunt continued, “When Devil Was Prada came out, it was like an overnight shift between people wanting to meet me for stuff and not, so that was a bit of a game changer because everyone saw it and everyone loved it, but I also remember the quiet place one premiered at South by Southwest, and only about ten people saw it and the film was made. I'll never forget the premiere, which blew the doors off the place, and it was what created this ripple effect and this kind of fast-fire thing that happened with the anticipation of the film's release that night, which was insane."

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt was last seen in Pain Hustler, which was released recently. Besides that, she had also starred in Christopher Nolan’s record-breaking directorial Oppenheimer along with Cillian Murphy.

