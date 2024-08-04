'I'd Rather Be Dead': Elizabeth Taylor Attempted To Take Her Own Life During Marriage, New Doc Reveals

Disclaimer: This article talks about suicide-related subjects.

There is another surprising discovery about Elizabeth Taylor. Her up-and-coming documentary, Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, has revealed some more information about the challenges in her life. The documentary tells us that Elizabeth Taylor once tried to take her life during her marriage to Eddie Fisher.

The documentary, which is set to air on HBO starting August 3rd after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, will show never-before-seen footage and recordings of Taylor, revisiting a difficult phase in her life that was not known to anyone until now.

While she was married to Eddie Fisher, Taylor faced many obstacles and challenges with her mental health. The documentary brings her voice to the screen by featuring her recording, where she openly shares her struggles, including a statement, “I’d rather be dead than face divorce, I was fed up with living.”

Elizabeth Taylor called her attempt to end her own life "self-indulgent." She deeply regretted it, especially because of how it would affect her children. Taylor was a mother to four children: Michael Howard and Christopher Edward from her marriage to Michael Wilding, Liza Frances with Mike Todd, and Maria McKeown, whom she adopted with Richard Burton.

The actress, known for her beauty and talent in movies, had a lot of personal challenges that were similar to her public success. Her marriages, especially with Eddie Fisher and Richard Burton, were a topic of discussion and sometimes very difficult, making her life even more complicated.

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes provides a never-before-seen look into Taylor's personal thoughts and challenges. It demonstrates not only her struggle with her mental health but also how she dealt with it throughout those difficult moments.

The documentary is being released at a time when mental health and preventing suicide are critical topics of discussion. It reminds us that even celebrities, like us, have mental health issues despite their success and popularity.

As viewers watch the documentary on HBO, it's expected to spread awareness about mental health, preventing suicide, and the difficulties of being famous and wealthy. People all across the world find Elizabeth Taylor's life story inspiring, not just because of her brilliant career, but also because of her courage in the face of personal hardships.

The documentary is a tribute to Elizabeth Taylor's life story, showing how she overcame challenges in life. The movie gives a lesson to help everyone in need because it's not always how you see someone in public because everyone goes through something and shows kindness to everyone.

