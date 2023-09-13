‘I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself’: Selena Gomez reacts to criticism over reaction to Chris Brown’s VMA nomination

Selena Gomez posts on her Instagram stories about not becoming a meme after getting dragged for her reaction over Chris Brown’s VMA nomination

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Sep 13, 2023   |  03:59 PM IST  |  492
Selena Gomez (Instagram/Selena Gomez)
Selena Gomez (Instagram/Selena Gomez)

Key Highlight

  • Selena Gomez has responded with grace to online mockery she faced
  • Selena Gomez didn't mince her words as she took a stand against those who mocked her

Selena Gomez, the renowned singer, has responded with grace and determination to online mockery she faced for her candid reactions at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The 30-year-old star took to her Instagram Story to address social media users who were sharing memes and stills of her candid responses during the awards ceremony.

Selena Gomez on being unapologetically herself

Selena Gomez didn't mince her words as she took a stand against those who mocked her genuine reactions during the 2023 MTV VMAs. She expressed her refusal to become a subject of memes again. She said “I’ll never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.” 

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez wows with mesmerizing monokini mirror selfie -Take a PEEK

(Instagram/Selena Gomez)

Fans appreciate Selena Gomez's authenticity

Despite the online mockery, fans rallied behind Gomez, praising her genuine and candid reactions. Some noted her apparent discomfort when Chris Brown's name was announced as a nominee in the Best R&B Category, given the rapper's controversial past involving allegations of domestic violence by Gomez's ex-girlfriend, Rihanna. One fan on Twitter said “Selena Gomez grimacing and not clapping when a Chris Brown song was said during the nominees… love her"

ALSO READ: The Idol: How Selena Gomez is similar to Joss from failing HBO series?

Selena Gomez's dignified response to online mockery over her VMAs reactions demonstrates her commitment to authenticity. While some may have poked fun, her fans appreciated her genuine emotions during the awards show, particularly regarding Chris Brown's nomination. Gomez's unwavering stance reflects her character and values, resonating with those who admire her authenticity in the face of public scrutiny.

ALSO READ: 'Finally reunion': Selena Gomez gushes over BFF Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's cute moments

Advertisement

FAQs

What are Selena Gomez Fans called?
Selenators
Why Selena Gomez is famous?
Selena Gomez was known for her starring role on the 2007–12 Disney television series Wizards of Waverly Place and as the singer of such pop hit songs as “Come & Get It” and “Same Old Love.”
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: The News - https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1109482-selena-gomez-meme-singer-fires-back-after-being-mocked-at-vmas-2023

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!