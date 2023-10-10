‘I’d say is…’: When Cillian Murphy revealed his thoughts on ‘woman’ playing iconic James Bond role

Cillian Murphy is a mesmerizing actor with unmatched charm. Today, he is one of Hollywood’s finest actors out there. Murphy quickly became a household name after his breathtaking depiction of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Over the years, Murphy has played some of the most prominent roles, from Scarecrow in Batman to many others. Once, he was approached to play the iconic role of James, but Murphy had a different point of view. In a 2019 interview with the Guardian, Cillian Murphy revealed he wanted a woman to play the role of James Bond.

Cillian Murphy revealed that he wanted a woman to play James Bond

Cillian Murphy had revealed his thoughts on who he believes will play James Bond in the iconic espionage franchise. When asked about the possibility of Murphy becoming Bond, he denied the rumors and ruled himself out of contention for an intriguing reason.

He said in an interview with the Guardian held in 2019, “'I'll say two things about it. First and foremost, there is an entirely independent industry from the film industry, and that is the book industry. The second thing I'd say is that I believe it should be a woman, which eliminates me."

Cillian Murphy once revealed that performing his Peaky Blinders persona was physically and mentally taxing

While Cillian Murphy rose to popularity as Tommy or Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders and went on to become Hollywood's best actor, it was not always easy for him. Murphy admitted in a 2016 interview with The Guardian that playing Tommy Shelby was tiring.

He told the Guardian, "It's exhausting to play him; I believe it is due to his tenacity. He also does not appear to be sleeping. He never says, 'F**k it' and quits. Tommy is a fantastic character, yet he wears me out. "I'm completely spent."

Cillian Murphy noted that banal practical considerations have a role, adding that Peaky Blinders shoots are frequently uncomfortable and demanding. He went on to say, "Eleven-day fortnights, 16-hour days, pages and pages of dialogue."

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy was most recently seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, this year's biggest biopic. Murphy's portrayal of Robert J. Oppenheimer drew praise and ovations from audiences all around the world. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, was released on July 21, 2023.

