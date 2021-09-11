Idina Menzel OPENS UP about her marriage; Reveals Taye Diggs got 'judgy' when they ran lines together

Idina Menzel disclosed one of the reasons she and her ex-husband, Taye Diggs, had a falling out during their marriage. The 50-year-old actress discussed her ex-husband while taking part in Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden, teamed up with her Cinderella costars Camila Cabello and Billy Porter.

According to US Weekly, when presenter James Corden questioned Cabello, 24, whether her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, assisted her in practicing lines for the princess part, she claimed he was engaged in her preparation for the film. Menzel piped in, “How was he though? Was he judgy?” The former Fifth Harmony member immediately replied, "No," prompting the Frozen actress to clarify her line of inquiry. “My ex-husband, I love him, but he was a little too judgy with me when I used to run lines and then I got very self-conscious,” Menzel said.

Cabello responded, “No, Shawn was self-conscious running the lines with me and he wasn’t even in the movie.” She subsequently quipped that the 23-year-old Canadian singer is "probably more the Cinderella in our relationship than I am" when it comes to dishes and cleaning.

Meanwhile, Menzel got married to Diggs, 50, in 2003. Walker, the former Rent co-stars' 12-year-old son, was born six years later. They divorced in January 2015 after separating in 2013 after ten years of marriage. However, Menzel married Aaron Lohr in 2017 after they divorced. Despite calling Diggs out on Wednesday for his "judgy" rehearsing methods, the Enchanted actress seems to have a nice coparenting relationship with the New Jersey native.

