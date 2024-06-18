Idina Menzel Opens Up About Her Awaited Return to Broadway and New Adaptation of Wicked

Idina Menzel has confirmed her big return to Broadway! While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet, Menzel addressed the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, which features an ensemble cast of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Yeoh.

Idina Menzel excited about the new Wicked film

"So excited. I've just been so proud of it, and it's gonna reach a whole other audience," Menzel said on the big screen adaptation of Wicked, originally a Broadway Play in which Menzal was a part. The play has been decorated with several awards, including 3 Tonys and a Grammy for the soundtrack, so Menzel herself anticipates the film’s release, in which the Queen of Broadway’s character Elphaba is played by Erivo.

The multi-hyphenate star is also gearing up for a return to the Broadway stage with her new musical Redwood. "It's a show that I conceived of with Tina Lando. Years ago already, and we're so excited that it's gonna come to fruition," revealed Menzel, adding that the story is centered around a woman at a “crossroads at her life,” who then escapes the city and lands at the mystical Redwoods. She would appear as Jesse, the mother in the lead whose life upends after she discovers the redwood forests of North Carolina.

Menzel last appeared in a Broadway play between 2014 and 2015.

Cynthia Erivo and Idina Menzel join stage at the Tony Awards

The Elphabas iconically took the stage together at the 77th Tony Awards, as Menzel joined Erivo to present the final award of the night: Best Musical. As the duo stood on stage, Menzel could not help but gush about Erivo and her role in Jon M. Chu’s helmed Wicked, which is set to hit theatres later this year. "I'm just gonna go off script real quick to say how excited I am to see what I know is going to be an amazing performance in that movie that you're doing," Menzel told Erivo, later chanting the Green Girl power slogan.

The film is set to be rolled out in two installments. Wicked: Part 1 comes out in theatres on November 27 of this year while Wicked: Part 2 is slated for release on November 26, 2025.

