The Idol Teaser: Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK's Jennie star in The Weeknd and Sam Levinson's twisted tale; WATCH

It's time for another twisted blockbuster. On Sunday, HBO released the second official teaser of the highly anticipated series inspired by the music industry of Hollywood, The Idol. A tale about the deep clutches of the blinding lights of the industry can only be captured authentically with a bright mind from the inside. This series has it all.

Co-created by pop sensation The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, alongside Euphoria director Sam Levinson. The series stunned all with its first look as the show exuded high-quality visuals and promised a solid plot. The official synopsis for the show reads, "Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol."

The series stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in lead roles alongside a plethora of popular names including Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria. The most shocking addition to the cast of the show was the South-Korean superstar Jennie Ruby Jane of the world-famous girl group BLACKPINK. Previously, rumours of the idol joining the series raised an uproar among excited fans but with the new teaser out, all rumours were cleared out as Jennie showed up in the 1-minute-long teaser in absolutely new shades of glamourous with a tinge of danger in her sly smile at the end of the clip.

As for the release date of the series, nothing has been announced as of yet. With the teaser, HBO confirmed that the series will be "coming soon" but no concrete date has been revealed so far.

Check out the second teaser for The Idol below:

