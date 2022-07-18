The Idol Trailer: Fans say 'worth the hype' to Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK's Jennie and The Weeknd's show

Ever since The Weeknd announced his new HBO show, fans had been eager to see what the series was going to be about. Titled The Idol, the first trailer of the show was recently unveiled by The Weeknd which stars him alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The show is produced by Euphoria producer Sam Levinson.

The first trailer of the show showcased how it chronicles around the story of a rising pop star in Hollywood who engages in a scandalous relationship with a club owner, who is also a leader of a secret cult. The promo seems to have a similar vibe to that of Levinson's other popular HBO show, Euphoria starring Zendaya in a lead role. As for the first trailer, fans were particularly excited to spot BLACKPINK's Jennie in the teaser.

Fans have also expressed their excitement about Lily-Rose Depp's role and seemed mighty impressed by act in the same. Lily as the pop singer is seen in the centre of the story as it takes darker twists after romance with a cult leader shakes up her life. The teaser was released with a description that said, "From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, starring Lily-Rose Depp, #THEIDOL is coming soon to HBO Max."

Check out fan reactions to The Idol's teaser here:

A release date for The Idol has not yet been announced. The Weeknd's fans took to Twitter to react to the trailer and have been impressed with the show's unbelievably dark story.

