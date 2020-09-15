Idris Elba ADDRESSES baby rumours with Sabrina Dhowre post recovering from COVID 19

Idris Elba responded to all the reports that suggest he and wife Sabrina Dhowre are having a baby. Scroll down to read what he had to say.

Idris Elba is speaking out in response to a report that he just welcomed a baby with his wife Sabrina. The news started spreading this weekend after Idris gave an interview in which he said he’s the “father of two boys.” Idris has an 18-year-old daughter named Isan and a six-year-old son named Winston, so people assumed that he welcomed another son into his family.

Sources via Just Jared reported that he actually has a godson who he refers to as his son. Clearing the air, Idris took to his Twitter account on Monday (September 14) and said: “Sab @Sabrinadhowre and I thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby…. that’s not true. Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe.”

In case you missed it, Sabrina Dhowre Elba commemorated the British actor’s 48th birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram. "Waking up to this face is the best part of my day, you mean the absolute world to me," the model, 30, wrote alongside a sweet photo of Elba in bed. "Happy birthday my friend, healer, lover, teacher, husband." Sabrina also shared adorable throwback videos of her husband on her Instagram story, taking some time to celebrate him and their memories together.

