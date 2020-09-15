  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Idris Elba ADDRESSES baby rumours with Sabrina Dhowre post recovering from COVID 19

Idris Elba responded to all the reports that suggest he and wife Sabrina Dhowre are having a baby. Scroll down to read what he had to say.
91586 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 01:06 pm
Idris Elba ADDRESSES baby rumours with Sabrina Dhowre post recovering from COVID 19Idris Elba ADDRESSES baby rumours with Sabrina Dhowre post recovering from COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Idris Elba is speaking out in response to a report that he just welcomed a baby with his wife Sabrina. The news started spreading this weekend after Idris gave an interview in which he said he’s the “father of two boys.” Idris has an 18-year-old daughter named Isan and a six-year-old son named Winston, so people assumed that he welcomed another son into his family. 

 

Sources via Just Jared reported that he actually has a godson who he refers to as his son.  Clearing the air, Idris took to his Twitter account on Monday (September 14) and said: “Sab @Sabrinadhowre and I thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby…. that’s not true. Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe.”

 

In case you missed it, Sabrina Dhowre Elba commemorated the British actor’s 48th birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram. "Waking up to this face is the best part of my day, you mean the absolute world to me," the model, 30, wrote alongside a sweet photo of Elba in bed. "Happy birthday my friend, healer, lover, teacher, husband." Sabrina also shared adorable throwback videos of her husband on her Instagram story, taking some time to celebrate him and their memories together.

 

ALSO READ: Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba wishes the actor on his 48th birthday: You mean the world to me

Credits :Sabrina Dhowre’s Instagram, Idris Elba’s Twitter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement