Idris Elba believes in censoring racist content instead of banning it: I’m a believer in freedom of speech

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Idris Elba got candid about the racist content in films and revealed that he is against removing racist content from films and shows, instead suggests censoring it.
1882 reads Mumbai
In a recent interview, British actor Idris Elba got candid about racist content in films and television. The sensitive topic that has been brought to light by the Black Lives Matter movement is lately being discussed in Hollywood at lengths. The 47-year-old actor told the Radio Times on Tuesday that he believes in free speech and sometimes that includes speech that might not be widely accepted. “I’m very much a believer in freedom of speech. But the thing about freedom of speech is that it’s not suitable for everybody. That’s why we have a rating system. We tell you that this particular content is rated U, PG, 15, 18. To mock the truth, you have to know the truth. But to censor racist themes within a show, to pull it—wait a second, I think viewers should know that people made shows like this,” he said.

 

While Idris said he understands networks may have removed racially insensitive content due to the Black Lives Matter movement, he believes there's a better way to go about addressing those films and shows. “Out of respect for the time and the movement, commissioners and archive-holders pulling things they think are exceptionally tone-deaf at this time—fair enough and good for you. But I think, moving forward, people should know that freedom of speech is accepted, but the audience should know what they’re getting into. I don’t believe in censorship. I believe that we should be allowed to say what we want to say. Because, after all, we’re story-makers,” he continued.

 

Since the Black Lives Matter movement gained recognition and global support, many feature films, TV series, actors and even famous personalities have been called out on racist allegations.

Credits :Radio Times, Getty Images

