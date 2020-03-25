Idris Elba blasts people for claiming he was paid to reveal his COVID 19 diagnosis: That's absolute bull****

Idris Elba slams conspiracy theory that claims he got paid to reveal his COVID 19 diagnosis. Here’s what he had to say

Idris Elba is not going to let people spread baseless conspiracy theories about his Coronavirus diagnosis. Earlier this month, Elba announced that he was tested positive for COVID 19 and is now slamming people for claiming that celebrities are being paid to say that they have contracted the disease. The Cats actor shut down the false rumours with an Instagram Live. “I think the debate about rich and poor and who's getting it and who's not, I think, is not a healthy debate,” he said.

“It's like, I got a test but I also got COVID. Does that make me preferential? I don't understand that,” he added. He also stated that “test-shamming” people is counterproductive. “And also this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say 'I've got coronavirus,' that's absolute bull****,” he asserted. “People wanna spread that as if it's news. It's the quickest way to get people sick because there's no benefit to me and [wife] Sabrina sitting here saying we've got it or we ain't got it. I don't even understand the logic of that,” he said.

The 47-year-old Hollywood star noted that as he battles the deadly virus, he is not an actor, but just like any other human being. “I'm just a human being and I just happen to be in the public eye. So I want people to understand that this is very real. I don't feel like I'm privileged because I got a test because I actually contracted it." The virus that originated in China, is now haunting the entire world and many celebrities have recently opened up about their diagnosis, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kristofer Hivju and Colton Underwood.

Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who decided to isolate with her husband after he was tested positive, recently revealed that she has contracted the life-threatening disease. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 414,277 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally. While 108,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 17,100.

