Idris Elba confirms he tested positive for Coronavirus; urges everyone to follow safety measures; WATCH Video

The Luther star Idris Elba shared a video on his Twitter handle wherein he revealed that he has been tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actor says that he shows no symptoms currently, but has come in contact with a person who had earlier tested positive for the virus. Idris Elba urges everyone to strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by the medical experts in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The actor mentions how we live in a divided world. But states that now is the time to show solidarity towards each other. The Wire actor mentions in his tweet that people need to stay positive and should avoid panicking during such tough times.

He also says that people should stay and be pragmatic in the wake of the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The actor who featured in Turn Up Charlie states that so far, he feeling fine and that his wife Sabrina hasn't been tested for the Coronavirus. Idris Elba adds that he has been isolated ever since he got back his test results.

Check out the post by Idris Elba:

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (idriselba) March 16, 2020

The actor does not fail to mention that there many people who lost their loved ones to this virus and many who don't have it and yet lost their livelihoods due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Idris Elba says that people need to make sure that they wash their hands and practice social distancing to avoid contracting the virus. He urges everyone to follow the safety guidelines.

