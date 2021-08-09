Idris Elba hopes to explore Bloodsport and Superman's conflict in a Suicide Squad prequel

Idris Elba is one amazing actor who seems to have successfully sealed his place in both Marvel and DC universes. The actor who has essayed the role of Heimdall in Thor films recently starred at Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. Although, there's one reason why Elba is most excited about playing Bloodsport and that's because of his character's well-known conflict with Superman that is a part of the comic books but not yet explored in films.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor opened up about wanting to reprise the role of Bloodsport for a prequel that would explore his past with Superman. The actor mentioned how he was keen to find out how his character ended up in jail and why he came into conflict with Superman and thinks it would make for a great prequel.

Adding further about this idea of exploring the Bloodsport and Superman conflict in a film, Elba said, "I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman? I would love to see that narrative come alive."

The actor also talked about how he prepared for his character and why found it intriguing saying, "But I did know that he was the first guy to put Superman in the hospital because he shot Superman (laughs), and that's why he's in jail. That was very intriguing and also became a little bit of a motivation in some of my scenes and my character development."

The idea of Elba and Henry Cavill's Superman in a fight off certainly sounds promising and fans are certainly hoping that producers are listening to Elba's wish about making a prequel on the same.

