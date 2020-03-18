Idris Elba offers Coronavirus health updates after testing positive: It's been mad 24 hours

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Idris Elba shared health updates with his fans on social media 24 hours after testing positive Coronavirus. Here’s what he had to say.

Idris Elba shared health updates with his social media followers, 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus. “It’s been a mad 24 hours as you can probably guess. Yesterday was just good and bad. It was bad because obviously I tested positive, but it was also good because it opened up a lot of conversation around it,” the 47-year-old actor said in a video posted on his Twitter handle. The actor announced that he is feeling fine and has not shown any symptoms.

“Right now though I am feeling OK. Woke up this morning, didn't have any symptoms. My voice is a little bit tired, I just didn't sleep that well. Still don't have any symptoms, checking fever twice a day, and feel good, feel OK,” Idris told his fans. He also mentioned that he is asymptomatic. “I have been doing a lot of reading about it. And asymptomatic is what comes up as someone like myself who has tested positive but doesn’t show symptoms,” added.

Elba also opened up about his wife Sabrina Dhowre's decision to stay with him and said, “Sabrina wanted to be by my side, as much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did, and wanted to. I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her. So, we calculated that risk and decided to be together... I hope you guys can understand it." In the video, the Cats actor also sent a message to the Black community. “Black people: please, please, please understand that you can get [coronavirus], alright? There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about black people not being able to get it. That's dumb. It's stupid."

