Idris Elba recalls his experience of testing positive for Coronavirus; Says it was unsettling & scary

The actor spoke to Associated Press, wherein he recalls the experience of testing positive for COVID-19 and how he describes it scary and unsettling. Not just Idris, even his wife Sabrina was tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Luther star Idris Elba had previously tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actor spoke to Associated Press, wherein he recalls the experience of testing positive for COVID-19 and how he describes it scary and unsettling. Not just Idris, even his wife Sabrina was tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actor who featured in Hobbs and Shaw states that how their lives turned around after contracting COVID-19. The actor says that not just him even his wife, Sabrina had suffered a lot due to the COVID-19. The British actor further goes on to add that the experience of battling Coronavirus has been nothing short of an upheaval.

Now, the latest news update states that Idris and his wife have been working for the poor and farmers in rural areas. This work has been carried out in association with the United Nations. The Dark Tower actor also makes it a point to state that every year people should take a week off to stay under quarantine to remember this time. The actor says that he and his wife are now Goodwill Ambassadors, of the United Nations. The husband and wife have initiated a 40-million-dollar fund for the work towards the poor in the rural areas.

As per the latest news reports, Sabrina has said that 80 percent of the poor reside in the rural areas and hence it is very crucial to reach out to them to make sure that they get all the help. The husband and wife duo are now leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the poor get the necessary help. Idris reportedly said that one can think of a situation when six people live in one small room, the social distancing is not ideally possible.

(ALSO READ: Idris Elba records a poetic message 'Don't Quit' to lift everyone's spirits amid the Coronavirus outbreak)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×