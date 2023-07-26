Idris Elba recalls moment when he was held at gunpoint: I nearly lost my f----- life

The London-born actor, Idris Elba, shared a chilling experience from his time in the U.S., where he found himself in a dangerous situation trying to protect a woman from her abusive partner. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Elba talked about how he nearly lost his life while intervening to stop a man from threatening his girlfriend outside a club. As he stood up for the woman's dignity, the situation escalated quickly, and the aggressor pointed a gun directly at Elba's face, mistaking his intentions for something sinister.

Uncertainty surrounds the incident

While Elba bravely confronted the violent man, the exact details of the incident, including the time and location, remain undisclosed. The actor emphasized the gravity of such tense situations and the importance of avoiding unnecessary risks. He reflected on the potentially dire consequences that could have unfolded had things escalated further. “I nearly lost my f------ life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club,” Elba said.

Idris Elba beyond the screen: Real-life fears and stories

As the 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba, known for his versatility and captivating performances, also opened up about his new Apple TV+ drama series, Hijack, in which he portrays a corporate negotiator dealing with airplane hijackers. While discussing the series, he revealed his uneasiness about long flights and turbulence but assured that he had never been afraid to fly.

Idris Elba shares a childhood incident about his scar

Elba shared a personal story behind one of his scars, reflecting on a childhood accident. At a young age, he climbed a jungle gym and jumped over the side, accidentally nicking his left wrist with a rusty nail near his artery. Fascinated by the sight of his pale flesh, he fainted but thankfully survived the incident, leaving him with a lasting scar as a reminder of the event. “I remember I was fascinated at how white my flesh was, like, 'Whoa, look at that!' And I passed out,” he added. “I survived it. It healed. And I have the scar to prove it.”

